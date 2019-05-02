Cruise Industry News Releases 2019 Financial Tracking Report

Cruise Industry News has released the 2019 Financial Tracking Report, comparing the results of the major cruise companies from 1993 through 2018.

For 2018, the report compares key metrics for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC and Genting.

In addition to total revenue and net income, operating expenses, operating income and net income per passenger day show how sound and efficient the companies are.

Carnival posted its highest revenue and net income ever in 2018 with the largest fleet, most berths and passenger cruise days.

Both Royal Caribbean and Norwegian posted their highest net income overall and per passenger day in 2018.

Earnings per share also reached record levels in 2018.

