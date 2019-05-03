Celebrity Edge Performing at Exceptional Level

“We continue to enjoy delicious yields on our new ships from last year, the Celebrity Edge and the Symphony of the Seas,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Both new ships are garnering a premium, while the Edge is known to be commanding strong ticket prices and generating significant onboard revenue having debuted in late November in Port Everglades. The 2,900-guest vessel will now move to Europe for her inaugural summer season.

Jason T. Liberty, CFO, said that the Celebrity Edge was generating a “significant premium” for its Mediterranean product this summer.

“If you look at Celebrity, especially with the Celebrity Edge, the yield growth associated with that, or the overall demand for the Edge, has really been exceptional,” said Liberty.

Royal Caribbean Cruises recently announced it would pick up an option for a fifth Edge-class vessel, set to debut in 2024. The next Edge-class vessel, the Celebrity Apex, is due to be delivered in April of 2020.