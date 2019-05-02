Oceanwide: Hondius to Sail on Schedule

Oceanwide Expeditions announced that its new Hondius is on schedule and is set to sail from Split, Croatia, on its maiden voyage for Vlissingen, Netherlands, where the Oceanwide Expeditions headquarters is located.

The world’s first-registered Polar Class 6 vessel has completed its extensive series of sea trials, achieved speeds, and all systems are exceeding expectations, the company said, in a statement.

After reaching Vlissingen, the Hondius will set out on its first expedition cruise on June 3, continuing with some of the most popular Arctic voyages for the remainder of the summer.

A christening ceremony is planned for May 1.