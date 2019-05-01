MSC Meraviglia First to Call at New Helsinki Berth

MSC Cruises and the Port of Helsinki inaugurated a newly built berth for mega cruise ships earlier this week with the senior leaders of MSC Cruises and the Port of Helsinki cutting the ribbon.

The new LHD pier at the Hernesaari Dock is able to accommodate vessels up to 360 metres in length.

While MSC Meraviglia isn’t a newcomer in Helsinki, the ship had the honor to inaugurate this new berth, according to a statement.

Pia Pakarinen, deputy mayor of Helsinki, greeted the vessel with her guests welcome to Helsinki.

Michele Francioni, MSC Cruises’ Senior Vice President, and Ville Haapasaari, CEO of Port of Helsinki, together cut the ribbon and officially opened the berth.

Francioni said: “We feel privileged to celebrate this milestone with our longstanding partner, the Port of Helsinki. Northern Europe is a key area of focus and our ships call regularly in the Port of Helsinki during the summer season. Moving forward we are committed to increasing our capacity in the region, deploying our most modern and environmentally sound tonnage. MSC Meraviglia is an environmental role model in cruising and the complementary services from a well-positioned berth, will greatly help in delivering a seamless guest experience when calling Helsinki.”

Ville Haapasaari, CEO of Port of Helsinki commented: “Port of Helsinki is very proud to receive MSC Meraviglia as the first vessel to call our newest berth. As she is one of the newest vessels in the area she also represents most modern technologies and is by far the largest vessel by number of passengers visiting us. We hope to see this good development and excellent cooperation ongoing in the future."