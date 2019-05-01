Spirit of Enderby Readying for Summer Program

Having completed the southern season following her arrival into Yokohama at the end of Heritage Expedition’s Western Pacific Odyssey voyage earlier this month, the Spirit of Enderby entered a drydock in the Philippines at the end of April.

The ship is now undergoing some maintenance and getting a spruce up before she kicks off Heritage Expeditions 2019 Russian season in May, according to a press release.

As of early May, the ship had a new hull paint coating as it readied for its summer season to head into the Russian Far East alongside Heritage Expedition's latest fleet member Kapitan Khlebnikov.