Spirit of Enderby Readying for Summer Program

Spirit of Enderby (Photo: N.Russ)

Having completed the southern season following her arrival into Yokohama at the end of Heritage Expedition’s Western Pacific Odyssey voyage earlier this month, the Spirit of Enderby entered a drydock in the Philippines at the end of April.

The ship is now undergoing some maintenance and getting a spruce up before she kicks off Heritage Expeditions 2019 Russian season in May, according to a press release.

As of early May, the ship had a new hull paint coating as it readied for its summer season to head into the Russian Far East alongside Heritage Expedition's latest fleet member Kapitan Khlebnikov.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

SAT19

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Anchor