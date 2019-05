Hurtigruten’s Fram opened Gaspe’s cruise season on the St. Lawrence earlier this week as the expedition ship make the first call of 2019 on April 29.

Gaspe, in a press release, said it is expecting 35 calls for the 2019 season, which extends to October 9.

Maiden visits include the Scenic Eclipse, Le Champlain, RCGS Resolute, Regent Navigator and the Viking Sun.