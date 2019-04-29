Carnival Sunrise Sails on Inaugural Voyage from Norfolk

Following an extensive $200 million renovation the Carnival Sunrise is making her debut today at Norfolk’s Decker Half Moone Cruise Center.

The Carnival Sunrise is kicking off an exciting inaugural season of four- to 14-day voyages that visit destinations in the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, the Panama Canal, New England and Canada with the first four cruises from Norfolk.

“The introduction of Carnival Sunrise brings an incredibly enhanced ship to our guests with all of the popular features from across our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We couldn’t be more proud to introduce Carnival Sunrise in Norfolk.”

“To be the first port in the United States to welcome Carnival Sunrise makes this a very special event for Norfolk,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “We’re eager to roll out the red carpet for these guests, and for the staff and crew of this beautiful ship.”

Beginning May 23, Carnival Sunrise will set sail from New York through mid-October on a series of four- to 14-day voyages. An invitation-only naming ceremony will be held on board prior to the May 23 departure with Kelly Arison, daughter of Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine, serving as the ship’s godmother.