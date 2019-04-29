Bahamas Paradise to Sail Nine-Night Panama Canal Cruise

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced a special nine-night Western Caribbean and Panama Canal sailing, departing on August 17 from the Port of Palm Beach aboard the Grand Classica.

Stops include Key West, Grand Cayman and a transit of the Panama Canal with the voyage ending in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, where passengers will disembark.

The transit helps reposition the ship for a charter opportunity, according to sources, with the vessel due back in Florida in October.

Pricing starts at $499 per person.

An early-bird offering, for bookings before May 31, includes an onboard credit, casino match play and dining upgrades. Third and fourth guests in a stateroom also sail for $299 per person.