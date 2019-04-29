Bahamas Paradise to Sail Nine-Night Panama Canal Cruise

Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced a special nine-night Western Caribbean and Panama Canal sailing, departing on August 17 from the Port of Palm Beach aboard the Grand Classica.

Stops include Key West, Grand Cayman and a transit of the Panama Canal with the voyage ending in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, where passengers will disembark.

The transit helps reposition the ship for a charter opportunity, according to sources, with the vessel due back in Florida in October.

Pricing starts at $499 per person.

An early-bird offering, for bookings before May 31, includes an onboard credit, casino match play and dining upgrades. Third and fourth guests in a stateroom also sail for $299 per person.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

SAT19

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cartagena
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report