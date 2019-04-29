Genting Cruise Lines Launches Make-A-Wish @ Sea Campaign

Genting Cruise Lines has announced a year-long collaboration and commitment to Make-A-Wish International with the launch of the Make-A-Wish @ Sea fund-raising campaign across its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet in the region. The news was announced in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Genting Cruise Lines.

As part of the Make-A-Wish @ Sea campaign, Genting Cruise Lines donated $125,000 worth of cabins to Make-A-Wish International to be used for their various fundraising initiatives in support of the granting of wishes for children battling critical illnesses and undergoing medical treatments in Asia, the company said.

Guests cruising onboard any of Dream Cruises’ and Star Cruises’ ships can take part in the Make-A-Wish® Sea initiative by making a donation while on their cruise holiday.

“On behalf of Genting Cruise Lines, we are deeply honored to have this opportunity to embark on this meaningful year-long journey with Make-A-Wish International. We are lending our support with our Dream Cruises and Star Cruises ships and crew to help raise funds, so that more wishes can be fulfilled for these remarkably brave children battling critical illnesses,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “Together with Make-A-Wish International, we will continue to work hand-in-hand in creating more awareness for the Make-A-Wish @ Sea campaign to stimulate guest participation and support.”

In honor of World Wish Day in the month of April and in the spirit on granting wishes, Genting Cruise Lines also had the privilege to be part of a Wish Child’s dream to take a cruise vacation with his family. Aqil Naufal bin Zulkipli, a 6-year-old boy from Malaysia, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, had the chance to experience a tgree-Night Phuket / Penang round-trip cruise vacation with Star Cruises on board SuperStar Gemini, which departed from Port Klang on April 19. While on the cruise, Naufal, together with his three siblings and parents, enjoyed the cruise vacation with a special tour of the bridge and the chance to meet Captain Jörgen Holmberg, Master of SuperStar Gemini.

“This collaboration with Genting Cruise Lines will not only help us put smiles and bring hope to our wish children in Asia, it also enables us to fulfill more wishes for children with critical illnesses in the region from the funds raised,” says Michel Rudolphie, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International.