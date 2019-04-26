Barcelona Welcomes AIDAnova for Summer Season

AIDAnova

The Port of Barcelona celebrated the first call of the AIDAnova today with the traditional plaque exchange. The AIDAnova is the first cruise ship to run on LNG in port and at sea. 

"We are very proud to operate the most environmentally friendly cruise ship and will continue along this path," said Felix Eichhorn, AIDA Cruises president, in a prepared statement. Along with Captain Boris Becker he welcomed port representatives, industry and tourism officials onboard the ship. 

The AIDAnova will be bunkering in Barcelona during her summer season, sailing until November 2019. 

In addition, the LNG-fueled Costa Cruises’ Costa Smeralda will launch service in the Mediterranean in October ad will also be calling at Barcelona. 

Both AIDA and Costa are part of the Carnival Corporation’s Costa Group.

