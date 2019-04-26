PolarQuest Now Climate Compensating On All Trips

PolarQuest announced it is intensifying its sustainability work and is now carbon offset on all departures. The company operates ships in the Arctic.

In cooperation with South Pole, the company has calculated all emissions from flights, expeditions cruises, over-land transports, meals and hotel nights and is now climate compensating for all trips and other company activities, according to a statement.

"Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do, and climate compensation is the natural next step. We also strive to over-compensate every year to slowly pay back to mother earth for emissions made back in time," said Johanna Vakkila, Product Manager at PolarQuest.

PolarQuest has also trained its staff towards a sustainable business model in cooperation with Erik Huss at Husstainability.

"The travel industry’s consumers rarely hold climate and environment as important factors when booking a trip. It is therefore very satisfying that PolarQuest disregards this and sets an example to the rest of the industry. As a glaciologist, I find it extra invigorative, and I hope their initiative inspires others. We need to act fast to prevent the large ice caps from melting," said Huss.

Added Vakkila: "The vulnerability of the Polar Regions is something we hope our guests will become more aware of during an expedition. I hope that everyone who comes home from a trip to Svalbard is awe-struck by the archipelago’s remarkable nature and as a result give thought to how they go about their daily lives. At least that’s our ambition – to create ambassadors for these unique areas.

"Unfortunately, the large vessels are getting more and more common, but I believe that the modern and aware traveller, understands what is sustainable at a destination like Svalbard. Just imagine viewing a walrus on an ice floe in a group of 10 to 50 passengers or in a group of 250 to 500."

The company has a history of picking garbage off the shores of Svalbard since its start and are active members of the organisation AECO.