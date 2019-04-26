Spirit of Adventure Shows Off Best of British Contemporary Design by AD Associates

Saga Cruises has revealed a number of new artist’s impressions on its second new ship, the Spirit of Adventure, launching in 2020.

Saga called it the "Best of British contemporary design," as the interior designers at London design agency AD Associates have created an eclectic look with big-scale patterns, sumptuous fabrics and striking colour themes, the company said.

Pictured above, the Britannia Lounge sees the "sense of occasion" kick in with iconic furniture pieces inspired by British design providing a relaxed feel. Fabrics include rich velvets, chenilles and woven textures in citrusy yellow alongside deep blues and teals.

Specialty dining venues are next to The Supper Club (above), making it the perfect pre-or-post dinner drinks spot, the company said.

The Supper Club’s outer walls are made from glass with brass trim colonnades which act as screens – enticing guests to enter as they hear the live music. The opulent space plays tribute to British jazz clubs and the bar has deco-style lamp fittings to create an intimate atmosphere while abstract artworks complement the midnight blue and aubergine colour palette.



There’s an echo of deco in The Grill (above), the ship’s day to night buffet-dining space, with a bright pallete of corals and dusky yellows, according to a statement, reminiscent of a deco ocean-front, summer styling. There’s bold floor-to-ceiling artwork and the space is transformed in the evening using mellow lighting features.

Passengers can expect the work by London design agency AD Associates to create bold and striking interiors across Spirit of Adventure which represent the best of British innovation and flair, the company said.

Chris Finch, AD’s CEO and Founder, said: "Understanding the importance of design and its marketability presents an opportunity to retain and attract new guests. Potential Saga guests are looking for aspirational interiors with personality that offer a relaxed and luxurious backdrop to fantastic, attentive service."

Nicola Preece, the agency’s Design Director added: “The interiors will embody the best of British contemporary design. The approach is bold and adventurous, eclectic, and with carefully curated use of colour, offering variation, big scale patterns and a layered palette.”