Photos: Mystic's World Explorer

Photos of Mystic Cruises' new World Explorer, which is close to entering service after being built at West Sea in Portugal. She debuts this summer for Nicko Cruises before a seasonal winter operation with Quark Expeditions in Antarctica.



Photos: Sergio Ferreira