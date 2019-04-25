Costa Venezia Makes Maiden Call to Hong Kong

The new Costa Venezia made her inaugural call to Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal earlier this week.

The new Costa ship is on her transit to Shanghai where she will be based year-round serving the domestic Chinese cruise market.

While the Venezia docked at the start-of-the-art Kai Tak complex along with the Voyager of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International, both ships were docked in Hong Kong just a few days after a monster cruise call day on April 21.

April 21 saw five ships in Hong Kong, with the Viking Orion and Seabourn Sojourn at the Ocean Terminal. The MSC Splendida and World Dream docked at Kai Tak, with the latter leaving in the early afternoon and the Star Pisces taking her place.