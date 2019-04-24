Mein Schiff 4 Kicks off Bodrum's Cruise Season

The Mein Schiff 4 kicked off the new season at Bodrum Cruise Port, docking on April 21 with over 2,600 guests aboard.

This is the second year that a TUI Cruises ship started the season in Bodrum, according to a statement.

Over 2,600 guests enjoyed the destination of Bodrum with various activities, the port said. Some visited Antique Theater, Myndos Gate and the famous Bodrum Castle while others sailed with a Goulet towards the beautiful bays of Bodrum.

As well, some specialty excursions were available including cooking class at a local vineyard and jeep safari. Others took a bike ride through the streets of Bodrum.

Bodrum Cruise Port has been under the Global Ports Holding umbrella since 2008. The port offers terminal, marine and auxiliary services to cruise ships, ferries and yachts for its transit and turnaround operations. The terminal building has facilities including duty free shopping areas, travel agencies and a restaurant.