São Sebastião Plans Homeport Operations in Brazil

The city of São Sebastião in Brazil is set to build a new cruise ship terminal. The port is also one of the biggest cargo ports in the country and is now looking at the cruise market, according to sources.

Talking to Cruise Industry News, a representative of the local government explained that the project is currently in phase of hiring, with financing and licenses already secured.

With 85,000 residents, the city is located near Ilhabela, a popular port of call for cruise ships.

To be built close to a beach, the terminal was nicknamed by the locals as Homeport São Sebastião.

According to the city’s administration, the new facility could attract ships that are currently based in other ports of the region such as Rio de Janeiro and Santos.

As highlighted by the local government, the city is located near five airports, including two major international hubs. A new highway that is being built will link São Sebastião with Greater São Paulo, located 200 kilometers away. The region is the biggest source market of cruise passengers in Brazil with a population of over 24 million.

The cruise terminal is planned as part of a bigger project for a complete tourism center that also includes a beach, sports area, picnic area, museum and more.A parking lot and a heliport are also part of the plans.

The project includes the construction of a terminal and a new pier capable of hosting one ship at the deep-water port.

Work is expected to start later this year, with completion in 20 months.