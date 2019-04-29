V.Ships Leisure Providing Bespoke Services to Full Scope of Clients

Recent agreements with Mystic Cruises, Antarctica21, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and the Piano Land startup in China show the full scope of V.Ships Leisure, partnering with a wide-range of cruise operators, according to Per Bjornsen, director.

“The most significant new business coming is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and what we are going to do in China (with the Piano Land), setting up as the ship manager,” Bjornsen said, noting the company provides a bespoke offering to each client.

In China, V.Ships Leisure will manage the 1,822-guest Piano Land for Twinkle Cruises, a new startup that plans to offer short sailings from Xiamen beginning in the third quarter this year. V.Ships Leisure will be there to provide ship management, as well as the entire hotel operation aboard the former Oriana.

For Ritz-Carlton, V.Ships Leisure will provide a tailored suite of management services related to the sourcing of qualified deck, engine and hotel crew, marine procurement, compliance support with maritime rules and regulations, and technical support.

“With all the newbuildings coming into service we can streamline the processes and optimize them for each and every client,” added Bjornsen.

Mystic’s planned six-ship fleet will get V.Ships involved too, as the company will provide crew for the Mystic’s entry into the ocean market.

Last November, Antarctica21 awarded V.Ships the technical management deal on the 100-guest Magellan Explorer, which will operate seasonal fly-cruises in Antarctica.

Another project includes Scenic, where the company will oversee technical and hotel operations for the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse.

V.Ships Leisure provides services ranging from crew recruitment to operational and technical management to marine and hotel operations, catering and even drydocks. The only thing the company doesn’t do? Sales and marketing.

With a fleet of almost 2,000 ships under its management, clients get access to scale in systems and procurement.

Working with a number of startups, Bjornsen advised: Do not underestimate the timing and need for planning; partner with the right people. It’s very competitive out there. The industry is very consolidated. Large groups have systems in place, purchasing power and good people.”

In addition to management services, V.Ships has regular projects with almost all existing cruise lines, assisting with project management, scrubber installations, fuel optimization, crew training and recruitment, travel and more.