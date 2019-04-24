Jackie Martin Named Fred. Olsen's New Sales and Marketing Director

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Jackie Martin as its new Sales and Marketing Director, reporting into Mike Rodwell, Managing Director.

Based at its Head Office in Ipswich, Suffolk, Martin will take overall responsibility for Fred. Olsen’s UK Sales, Marketing and Public Relations teams, according to a statement.

Reporting into her will be: Geoff Ridgeon, Fred. Olsen's new Head of Sales, who starts employment with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on May 7; Ben Williams – Head of Marketing; and Rachael Jackson – Public Relations Manager. The role will concentrate on enhancing and further developing the Fred. Olsen brand and its relationships with trade partners, ensuring that marketing and PR activity continues to drive sales to travel agents and directly through Fred. Olsen’s own channels, the company said.

Martin's most recent role has been with Bourne Leisure, where she was the Sales & Marketing Director at Butlin’s, a role that required both sales-driving and developing business and brand strategy. Jackie previously held senior positions at NTL (Virgin Media), and CNN (part of Turner Broadcasting).

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with the wonderful Fred. Olsen team and it will be a real privilege to help caretake such a fabulous brand, with a rich heritage and loyal following.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Geoff and our trade partners to help develop even more compelling reasons to choose Fred. Olsen in the future.," Martin said.

Mike Rodwell, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are delighted to have found such a fitting and dynamic candidate to fill this pivotal role within our senior management team. Jackie’s extensive sales and marketing expertise – most recently with a well-known travel brand – will be sure to stand her in good stead in this key position. This is an exciting time of growth, but also of great challenges, in the cruise industry. I am confident that Jackie will embrace the opportunities available to us and will play an important part in helping to develop and shape the direction of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines well into the future.”

Marin currently lives in Bedfordshire with her husband and has two children at university. She replaces Justin Stanton, who will be leaving Fred. Olsen on April 30 after a 13-year career with the cruise line..