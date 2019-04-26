P&O Cruises Features New Series of Olly Smith’s ‘A Glass With...’ Podcasts

P&O Cruises has announced the next series of Olly Smith’s ‘A Glass With…’ podcast featuring seven personalities who are associated with P&O Cruises and its new ship Iona.

‘A Glass With…’ is a podcast hosted by wine expert Olly Smith who is also one of P&O Cruises Food Heroes. Each episode features a celebrity guest chatting to Smith as they share a glass together.

The seven personalities to be featured are: April 25, Jonny Wilkes, performer and producer of Astonishing, the magic and illusion show on P&O Cruises. May 2, Marie Forsberg, Norwegian chef, photographer and forager. May 9, Alex James, musician, cheesemaker, Blur bassist and a frequent traveller on P&O. May 16, Eric Lanlard, master pâtissier and a P&O Cruises Food Hero. May 23: Marco Pierre White, chef, restaurateur and Food Hero. May 30, Wesley Dunlop, captain of the Iona. And on June 6, José Pizarro, Spanish chef.

During each podcast, Smith will chat to them about their travel experiences, the destinations that they fell in love with, the food and wine that they discovered along the way and special stand-out moments during their life and career.

Smith said: “I felt it was only fitting that Iona should be the star of the next series of ‘A Glass With…’. The podcasts focus on just a few of the incredibly talented people involved with the Iona and I’m sure that my listeners will be fascinated to hear them chat with me about their travel, food and wine experiences. Iona’s itineraries lend themselves so perfectly to new dining and drinking discoveries so hopefully we will let everyone in on a few secrets.”

‘A Glass With…’ is available on aglasswith.com; Spotify; iTunes; SOUNDCLOUD; Overcast; tunein and Stitcher.