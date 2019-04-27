V.Group Urges Proactive Approach to 2020 Compliance

V.Group has issued a statement in which iturged shipowners and operators to take a proactive approach to 2020 compliance.

With the global sulphur cap less than nine months away, V.Group is seeing growing numbers of shipowners and operators developing Ship Implementation Plans (SIPs) to mitigate risks, the company said.

It is predicted that most ships will burn ultra low sulphur fuel oils (ULSFOs) to comply with the suplhur cap legislation, switching from high sulphur fuel oil (HFO) to ULSFOs with a sulphur content at, or below, 0.50%, unless equipped with scrubbers.

Ship-specific implementation plans have been recommended by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a means to look at each vessel, understand exactly what needs to be done, empower the crew, start purchasing and loading compliant fuels, and ensure that the vessel is prepared and ready to operate on these new fuels.

While the IMO has made it very clear that a FONAR does not represent a "get out of jail free" card to use or carry non-compliant fuel, it has agreed that the SIP can be taken into consideration by the Administration and Port State Control when verifying compliance with the 0.5% sulphur limit, which could be key if compliant fuels are unavailable during the initial weeks of implementation.

John Kerr, Global Head of Technical for Ship Management, V.Group, said: “While there remain many questions around policing and enforcement, the IMO has made it very clear that any vessel that does not meet these requirements risks being declared unseaworthy. This could result in heavy fines, penalties, detention, delays, and in the event of an insurance claim, even affect charter party and or indemnity cover.

“As the 0.5% global sulphur cap looms large, knowledge is power, and preparation key to a smooth transition into 2020 and beyond. Compliance is achievable but the right measures need to be put in place in a timely fashion. Ship Implementation Plans provide an effective means to achieve this, as well as providing evidence of environmentally compliant operations. We’re seeing increasing numbers of shipowners and operators adopting this approach and a significant proportion of our fleet is now 2020-ready.”