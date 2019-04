The Port of Piraeus recently hosted two maiden calls by Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas, on her way to China, and Ponant’s Le Bougainville on a cruise to Greek islands.

Above: Deputy CEO of the Piraeus Port Authority, Captain Weng Lin (right), and Captain Charles Sigmund Teige of the Spectrum of the Seas.

Above: CEO of the Piraeus Port Authority, Captain Weng Lin (left), and Captain Remi Genevaz of Le Bougainville.