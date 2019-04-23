Norwegian Releases 2018 Stewardship Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. today published its 2018 Stewardship Report, highlighting the company’s progress on its sustainability goals.

Initiatives underway include: Elimination of plastic straws across its 26-ship fleet and two island destinations; partnerships including Ocean Conservancy, joining Trash Free Seas Alliance; and the company’s Hope Starts Here campaign to reconstruct schools and critical infrastructure in Caribbean islands impacted by the devastating 2017 hurricane season.

“We are proud of our achievements to date and remain steadfastly dedicated to responsible business practices that encourage the preservation and restoration of the oceans we sail on and destinations we visit,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, Norwegian.

In celebration of Earth Day, Norwegian employees attended a beach cleanup at Oleta State Park in North Miami Beach, Florida, collecting 160 pounds of trash. This event was held in partnership with the Ocean Conservancy and Trash Free Seas Alliance. The Company has partnered with Ocean Conservancy since 2018, stating that it supports a shared vision of a world with waterways, beaches and oceans free of plastic waste.

Additionally, the Alaska Raptor Center (ARC) celebrated the grand opening of its nature trail, funded by Norwegian, on April 20, 2019. As a special treat, the ARC’s staff brought out several of their glove-trained raptor ambassadors to greet visitors along the trail. The company funded the development and signage for a nature trail which spans throughout the ARC’s 17-acre conservation property. Located in Sitka, the center is an avian hospital and rehabilitation center that in 2018 cared for over 170 injured birds of prey.

The 2018 Stewardship Report is part of the company’s global environmental program, Sail & Sustain, which reflects its mission to continually improve its sustainability culture through fresh innovation, progressive education and open collaboration.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings owns and operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.