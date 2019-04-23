Port of Galveston Reports Strong First Quarter

Carniva Vista

The Port of Galveston has announced a strong first quarter driven by substantial general cargoes volume and more cruise calls.

“These cargo results combined with an additional 27 cruise ship calls in 2019, should keep our revenue growth strong throughout this year and into 2020. Our team is working together toward another successful year,” said Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees.

There was a substantial increase in general cargo, specifically in wind energy, due to two project agreements in effect until the end of 2019. Additionally the port handled year-over-year tonnage increases in March for bananas/fruit, bulk grain, and roll-on roll-off cargo. Bananas/fruit were up 2 percent, bulk grains 7.9 percent and ro-ro cargo rose 27% over March 2018.

The port also handled 42 lay vessel visits for March 2019, resulting in an increase of 68 percent year-over-year from the same period in March 2018 for an overall increase of 80 percent year-to-date. These lay vessel port calls accounted for more than $849,000 in revenue this year.

Lay vessels are those visiting the port for unscheduled reasons, whether that is for repairs or changing crew members, stores or more frequently, US Coast Guard exams.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss