Cruise Executive Compensation: Del Rio Highest Paid in 2018

According to SEC filings, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and CEO Frank Del Rio was the highest compensated cruise line executive at the three public companies in 2018.

Del Rio, who led NCLH to a record year, saw total compensation of $22.6 million in 2018 as the company noted a robust earnings year with strong performances from Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, saw total compensation total compensation of $13.5 million in 2018, up from just over $13 million a year prior, according to a SEC filing.

Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises, saw total compensation of $12.4 million, down slightly from $13.3 million in 2017.

