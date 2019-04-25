Cruise Executive Compensation: Del Rio Highest Paid in 2018

Frank Del Rio

According to SEC filings, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and CEO Frank Del Rio was the highest compensated cruise line executive at the three public companies in 2018.

Del Rio, who led NCLH to a record year, saw total compensation of $22.6 million in 2018 as the company noted a robust earnings year with strong performances from Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, saw total compensation total compensation of $13.5 million in 2018, up from just over $13 million a year prior, according to a SEC filing.

Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises, saw total compensation of $12.4 million, down slightly from $13.3 million in 2017.

Carnival Corporation:

Royal Caribbean Cruises:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings:

Previous Compensation:

2017: Cruise Executive Compensation: Fain Highest Paid for Second Straight Year
2016: Cruise Executive Compensation Breakdown: Fain Highest Paid
2015: Cruise Executive Compensation Breakdown: Del Rio Takes Home $31.9 Million

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report