Costa neoRomantica Calls in Sokcho, South Korea

Costa neoRomantica

The Port of Sokcho in South Korea received its first cruise call of the 2019 season as the Costa neoRomantica docked at the port on Sunday April 21, according to a statement.

The 1993-built ship is sailing an itinerary to Vladivostok in Russia and Sakaiminato in Japan on a charter voyage before heading back to Busan, South Korea.

Sokcho conducted turnaround operations for the vessel on Sunday, with 1,500 guests disembarking a new set of passengers embarking for the cruise.

There are six more calls scheduled to Sokcho this year, including an inaugural call by Silversea with the Silver Explorer in May. There are also additional visits on the books from Costa and Royal Caribbean. 

