Oceania Reports Record Booking Day for 2020-2021 Winter Launch

Oceania Cruises has reported the single best booking day in the brand’s 16-year history on April 17 with the opening of bookings for the line’s 2020-2021 winter season voyages. The cruise line said the record day represented a 20% increase in bookings over the previous winter season launch.

Itineraries focusing on Japan gave particularly noteworthy performances along with voyages to the Holy Land, Africa, and India posting exceptional booking levels, according to Oceania.

The winter 2020-2021 season features 85 itineraries, of which 69 are entirely new, sailing to Asia and Africa, the Caribbean, Cuba, Panama Canal, Mexico, South America, South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new season also represent the first entire season in which the brand will be sailing what it calls a re-inspired, better than new fleet of six ships as a result of the company’s OceaniaNEXT initiative.

OceaniaNEXT covers a range of enhancements of the ships, including new dining experiences and reimagined menus.