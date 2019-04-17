Bacardi Makes Strategic Investment at San Juan Cruise Port with New Experience

Bacardi Global Travel is increasing its investment in the cruise channel with the creation of a new dedicated Bacardi rum experience at the San Juan Cruise Port within the SMT Duty Free Flagship Pier 4 store, according to a press release.

In 2018, the San Juan Cruise Port welcomed 1.8 million passengers and 517 cruise ships, an increase of 21 percent versus 2017 and this year it is expected to deliver a further increase in cruise traffic.

Cruise passengers embarking and transiting through San Juan now have the chance to discover and enjoy the heritage of Bacardi rum, brought to life through cocktail sampling and an enhanced retail experience.

A dedicated bar is the focus for demonstrations of the rum expressions within the Bacardi rum portfolio with cocktail sampling, showing vacationers how easy it is to master the art of classic rum cocktail-making.

Inside the SMT Duty Free store, shoppers will find a dedicated area for Bacardi rums and Bacardi branded merchandise including hats, t-shirts and cocktail-inspired memorabilia.

Visitors who purchase a Bacardi Carta Blanca can personalize their bottle by selecting a custom label.

Also available for purchase is the range of Bacardi premium rums, all of which are undisturbed while aging in lightly charred American white oak just 15 kilometers away in the town of Cataño, at the world’s largest premium rum distillery.

The new Bacardi experience at San Juan Cruise Port is an important investment as Geoff Biggs, Regional Director Americas, Bacardi Global Travel Retail, explained: “Puerto Rico holds a special place for Bacardi. As home to the Bacardi rum distillery, we are committed to helping drive tourism to the island, which continues its long-term recovery after a devastating hurricane season in 2017. With so much to offer, Puerto Rico is a great cruise destination and we hope guests explore the art of rum making by visiting the Casa Bacardi Visitor Center, support businesses by enjoying Bacardi cocktails at local restaurants and bars,and end their trip with a visit to the port store to pick up mementos of their island experience.

Vince Laureano, Sales Manager, SMT Duty Free added: “Bacardi has brought a whole new level of shopper engagement to the retail area and, just a few days in, we’re already seeing the positive commercial impact and with many happy shoppers, this is a win-win for us all.”