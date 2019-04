Poseidon Expedition’s Sea Spirit made her maiden call in Gibraltar this week. Owned by Sunstone Ships, the Sea Spirit is chartered to Poseidon, mainly offering cruises in the Arctic and Antarctica.

The Sea Spirit was originally built as the Renaissance V in 1991 and modified for polar operations in 2010.

An exchange of plaques ceremony was held aboard with the Captain and representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and the local agent, Alfaship.