Nunavut Signs MOU with AECO

The Government of Nunavut (GN) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together on cruise ship tourism in the territory.

“The GN is committed to diversifying and improving economic opportunities to encourage self-reliance and provide local employment in the cruise ship industry,” said Economic Development and Transportation Minister, David Akeeagok. “This MOU ensures a closer working relationship with the organization that represents the majority of cruise operators in the Canadian Arctic.”

The agreement fosters a closer working relationship between operators of expedition cruise ships and Nunavut stakeholders. The MOU outlines areas of potential cooperation, including the delivery of Nalunaiqsijiit: the Inuit Cruise Training Initiative; the Cruise Ready! Community Preparedness Workshops; data sharing protocols and the development of site specific guidelines using the expertise of the Inuit Heritage Trust and the GN’s Department of Culture and Heritage.

“AECO is dedicated to managing sustainable and responsible tourism in the Arctic,” commented Figg Jørgensen, executive director of AECO. “Enhanced dialogue and cooperation with local communities is a priority for our members. We believe that responsible tourism should be characterized by meaningful cultural exchange, respectful interactions and local benefits. We appreciate the opportunity to enter a memorandum of understanding with the government of Nunavut and we look forward to enhanced cooperation on a range of initiatives.”

AECO represents most of the cruise operators that visit Nunavut.

(Photo credit: GN)