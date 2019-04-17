Introducing Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2019 Issue

CIN Quarterly Magazine

The just released Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2019 focuses on itinerary planning, touching base with all the cruise lines around the globe, highlighting what is new at the different brands and discussing deployment strategies with the relevant planning executive, who are looking as far as 10 years out.

Other timely topics include the luxury market, with input from all the leading brands, the expedition market, food and beverage, ship operations, the latest connectivity developments, an update orderbook counting 122 new ships, and more.

The market focus is on the Caribbean, with input from the leading ports throughout the region.

Executive profiles feature Mark Kempa, executive vice president and CFO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; Josh Leibowitz, chief strategy officer at Carnival Corporation and senior vice president of Cunard Line; and Lisa McCabe, vice president of fleet refurbishment for Carnival Cruise Line.

From cover to cover, the 216-page Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2019 is packed with exclusive, relevant and timely industry coverage you will not find anywhere else.

Click here to subscribe today.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide