AIDAluna Gets Shorepower, New Features in Drydock

The AIDAluna now has a shorepower plug following her 13-day stay in the drydock at Blohm+Voss in Hamburg.

In addition, regular class and maintenance work was carried out, according to the German cruise line. This involved the scheduled servicing of the stabilizers, the bow and stern thrusters and more. The ship's electrical propulsion plant was also inspected and modernized. Scheduled exhaust and tank cleaning was on the agenda too, as was industrial coating work. 

Onboard, passengers can look forward to the new Almhütte, featuring music and tasty dishes from the Alps; guests can have fun in the ski-lodge style venue. With the expansion of the restaurant concept, guests can enjoy snacks, pork knuckle and more as well as fresh draft beer. 

The duty free area was transferred to Gebr. Heinemann during the drydock and is now the AIDA Shopping World, with a fresh, innovative design and a spacious 400 square meters.

Guest staterooms and some of the other public areas have also been modernized, while the spa, the restaurants and bars have been given a refit.

There is also the new Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop, where guests can purchase photos from their cruise. 

Following her shipyard visit, the AIDAluna started short cruises from Hamburg on April 16.

From May, the "Polar Circle Highlights" and "Baltic & Scandinavia 1" cruises from Kiel will be on the program. 

