Biggest European Shipbuilders Collaborate On Vessel Connectivity

The biggest European shipbuilders have announced a new cooperative initiative to develop and demonstrate a connected vessel platform. This project is named Code Kilo.

In order to meet the digitalization challenges of a diverse audience of stakeholders, in a robust, secure and cost-effective way, EUROYARDS members (Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri, Lürssen, Meyer Werft, Naval Group and Navantia) said they have joined forces to harmonize data management solutions and standards.

According to a statement from Fincantieri, this new project will seek the full cooperation and engagement of all maritime stakeholders, including shipowners, shipbuilders, suppliers and classification societies, and it is supported by SEA Europe, the shipyards and maritime equipment associations.

The overall purpose is increasing the opportunities to reuse, combine and gain values and insights from shipboard data. This will allow the operator, the yard and equipment suppliers to optimize their respective activities. Enhancing the vessel digitalization through fully-fledged integration will contribute to achieving the sustainability and circularity goals at the core of the European maritime sector.

These European shipbuilders are, therefore, they said, committed to applying their knowledge of physical system integration to improve digital integration, aiming at establishing the base for future business opportunities with IoT, Big Data and AI. In this respect, the cooperation of all the stakeholders, including customers, classification societies and suppliers is essential for the success of the project.