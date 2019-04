The Oceania Riviera entered service in the second quarter of 2012, and is a sister ship to the Marina, with both ships built by Fincantieri. The vessel has capacity for 1,250 guests.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20714-photos-oceania-riviera-3.html#sigProId95d9947e0a View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira