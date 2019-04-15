Pacific Princess to Homeport in Tahiti for First Time Since 2015

In 2020, Princess Cruises returns to Tahiti with the 680-guest Pacific Princess, offering a series of roundtrip cruises for the first time since 2015.

Tahiti and French Polynesia cruises open for sale on April 17, 2019.

Cruises include five 10-day Tahiti & French Polynesia departures, sailing roundtrip from Tahiti (Papeete). Every voyage includes overnight calls in Tahiti’s capital Papeete and Bora Bora, as well as a late-night stay in Raiatea. Additional ports includes Huahine, Rangiroa, and Moorea. Cruise vacations begin Oct. 5, 15, 25 and Nov. 4 and 14, 2020 starting at $1,999.

“Tahiti and French Polynesia lure travelers from all over the world seeking pure unspoiled paradise, snorkeling, swimming adventures and relaxation,” said Jan Swartz Princess Cruises president. “With our return to Tahiti in 2020, Princess Cruises offers the best way to explore this remote island life aboard our intimate Pacific Princess.”

“Princess Cruises has a long history with Tahiti and is a highly valued partner showcasing the diversity of our islands, the rich authentic local culture, and the great variety of experiences that await discovery,” notes Paul Sloan, Tahiti Tourisme, Directeur Général and CEO. “We are eagerly looking forward to next year and welcoming Pacific Princess back to The Islands of Tahiti.”

With four Grand Adventure & Crossings itineraries, Pacific Princess also offers longer sailings for guests to experience the Aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands or discover the treasures of South America, including Easter Island with its mysterious Moai. A 19- or 29-day Hawaii & Tahiti Grand Adventure cruise departs Vancouver Sept. 16, 2020 and a 25- or 35-day Tahiti, South America & Panama Canal Crossing departs Tahiti on Nov. 14 or 24, 2020.