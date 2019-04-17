Aurora Returns from Refit Offering More for Adults

P&O Cruises' Aurora has returned to service as the company’s newest adult-only ship following a multi-million pound refurbishment, according to a press release.

The ship has new cabins, modernized public areas, contemporary designs and fresh updates, all combined to deliver the best guest experience, the company said.

Highlights include 23 new cabins installed on Deck 8, as well as refreshed suites with new furniture, carpet, curtains, soft furnishings and bathroom fittings including Aurora’s unique two-level penthouse suites.

The Oasis Spa has a contemporary and calming new look including refurbished treatment rooms, thermal suite and steam room; The Glass House has been remodelled with updated decor, new tables, artwork and soft furnishings.

In addition, other popular venues including Anderson’s, Carmen’s, Charlie’s, Masquerade and Raffles have been upgraded with new carpets, soft furnishings and furniture.

The deck areas include new poolside furniture and mosaic tiling at the Riviera and Crystal pools and bar areas. Public spaces including the atrium and main dining rooms also have new carpets that complement the rest of the ship and P&O said there will also be a six month roll out of new mattresses for all cabins.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are so pleased to welcome back Aurora from refit ready for her new chapter. We continually invest in all of our ships, always striving to offer our guests the best service and experience. We are sure that Aurora’s contemporary refresh will delight all who sail on her.”