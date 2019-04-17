Saga Cruises Returns to Greenland for the First Time in a Decade

Saga Cruises is returning to Greenland for the first time in 10 years with a 21-night voyage aboard the new Spirit of Discovery on June 16, 2020.

Onboard highlights include talks from Dr Simon Boxall of the National Oceanography Centre, plus speakers on Inuit culture and history, expert commentators on sights of interest, as well as whale-watching and traditional local entertainment.

Saga’s guests will visit picture-book towns, according to a press release, investigate Greenland’s Viking heritage and experience the tranquillity of the remote Eternity Fjord.

There’s an overnight stay in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and the Spirit of Discovery will also sail along Prince Christian Sound.

In Uummannaq, guests can expect to be serenaded by an ensemble of young musicians; at Narsarsuaq they can venture into the rocky outcrops in search of Viking sites, and discover the story of Norwegian explorer Erik the Red from speaker Sam Hall.

There is also a call to Kangilinnguit, founded by the US Navy to protect an important mineral quarry at nearby Ivittuut, while scenic cruising includes Disko Bay.

Further ports of call include Reykjavik, in Iceland, and the Irish capital, Dublin.