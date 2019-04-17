Black Watch Starts Liverpool Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 804-guest Black Watch has started its 2019-2020 cruise season from the Port of Liverpool, with a 28-night "Discovering the Adriatic & Dalmatian Coast" voyage, which departed last weekend.

The Black Watch will be operating a record 22 cruises from Liverpool in 2019, between April 2019 and March 2020 – an increase on the 18 departures offered in 2018.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This year, our Liverpool cruise season is our most extensive and ambitious yet, which just goes to show the passion that people in and around the city, and across the North West, have for travel, and cruise in particular.

“We have an extremely loyal customer base choosing to cruise from their local, convenient Port of Liverpool. Added to this is an ever-growing number of holidaymakers discovering Fred. Olsen for the first time, taking advantage of our popular range of shorter ‘taster’ cruises, as well as our more adventurous explorations all over the world.”

Among the highlights is a 13-night Midnight Sun sailing, crossing into the Arctic sailing and leaving from Liverpool on June 7.