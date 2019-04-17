Black Watch Starts Liverpool Program

Black Watch in Liverpool

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 804-guest Black Watch has started its 2019-2020 cruise season from the Port of Liverpool, with a 28-night "Discovering the Adriatic & Dalmatian Coast" voyage, which departed last weekend.

The Black Watch will be operating a record 22 cruises from Liverpool in 2019, between April 2019 and March 2020 – an increase on the 18 departures offered in 2018.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This year, our Liverpool cruise season is our most extensive and ambitious yet, which just goes to show the passion that people in and around the city, and across the North West, have for travel, and cruise in particular.

“We have an extremely loyal customer base choosing to cruise from their local, convenient Port of Liverpool. Added to this is an ever-growing number of holidaymakers discovering Fred. Olsen for the first time, taking advantage of our popular range of shorter ‘taster’ cruises, as well as our more adventurous explorations all over the world.”

Among the highlights is a 13-night Midnight Sun sailing, crossing into the Arctic sailing and leaving from Liverpool on June 7. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry Job Listings