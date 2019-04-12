SunStone Inks Deal For Sixth Newbuild

SunStone Ships announced the signing of an agreement for Infinity-class vessel No. 6, continuing the European designed, Chinese built concept.

SunStone President and CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: "We have worked diligently in obtaining the long term charters and shipbuilding orders for the Infinity-class vessels and we continue to move forward with the contracts and building at a very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level."

Infinity-class Vessels are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115.

The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and Zero Speed Stabilizers. The Vessels are featuring the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions.

Current Infinity-class newbuilds under way include the Greg Mortimer, scheduled to be delivered August 2019, the Ocean Victory in September 2020, the Ocean Explorer February 2021, the Ocean Odyssey in March 2022 and the Ocean Discoverer in September 2022. The sixth vessel now ordered already has a long-term charter agreement in place, according to a statement, and will be delivered in September 2021.

In addition to the six vessels already ordered, SunStone is in negotiations for four additional vessels where it is expected that Infinity-class No. 7 will be signed by May and the remaining three options will be signed within 2019.