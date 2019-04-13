Galataport Set for 2020 Opening in Istanbul

The only main port of Istanbul, Galataport, aims to serve1.5 million passengers per year including its crew upon completion in March 2020.

“Galataport is a port that highly differentiates from similar investments in this sector due to being the historical port of Istanbul and due to its location. The new terminal, which we plan to open in March 2020, is designed under the ground with a project to be implemented for the first time in the world. According to this planning, the customs bonded area is sequestered from the rest of the site with a special three-meter long rising hatch. We will make a significant contribution to Istanbul's ship tourism potential with this planning in line with the needs of all cruise ships. Our new terminal is built on a 20 thousand square meter area with high technology and high standards. This unique coastline, which has been closed to access for nearly 200 years, will be opened to the use of Istanbulites and visitors of the city with this plan," said CEO of Galataport Istanbul Port Management and Investments Inc. Erdem Tavas.

Figen Ayan, Vice President of Cruise Operation of Galataport Istanbul Port Management and Investments Inc., said a new era in cruise tourism will start with the launch of Galataport in Istanbul and underlined that they started to take reservations for 2020 and 2021.

“The number of confirmed ship reservations for 2020 for the moment has exceeded 50," said Ayan. "The majority of these reservations are homeport reservations, which shows that the cruise lines chose Galataport as the main port. This development is of great importance for the tourism of our country and Istanbul. The cruise companies that have made reservations so far include the Carnival Corporation and the Royal Caribbean -- the top two cruise lines in the world-- as well as such lines as the Holland America Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celestial Cruises, Le Ponant, Silversea Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruises, Marella Cruises and Windstar.”

Ayan added that when the port of Galataport is completed, three large ships will be able to dock at the same time and can host an average of 15,000 cruise passengers per day.