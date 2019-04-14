Karnika Name Embodies Best of India

Jalesh Cruises is set to start service on April 17 with its inaugural sailing from Mumbai to Goa with the Karnika.

According to Jalesh, the name Karnika is derived from the rich culture and heritage of India.

The ship has been named after a celestial nymph, who according to the Hindu mythology emerged when gods and demons churned the ocean for Amrit, the elixir for life.

Apsara Karnika, a celestial maiden, stood for exquisite beauty and the alluring charm for carrying treasures and pleasures to reward and indulge those engaged in hard labor, according to the company.

The name also reflects a true Indian identity drawing inspiration from the first Indian ghat - Manikarnika in Varanasi, which is considered as one of the oldest Indian cities.

The Karnika also draws inspiration from the National flower of India, the Lotus. The ship is painted in white and resembles a White Lotus.

The ship will offer 15 departures in April and May, including both cruises to nowhere and an itinerary calling on Goa, with all departures using Mumbai for turnarounds.

The ship will then move to Dubai until mid September, before she repositions back to Mumbai.