Silversea Launches New S.A.L.T. Culinary Program

Silversea has launched a new culinary program, S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste)

The new program launches on Silver Moon in 2020 and will enable passengers to use food to dive deep into the world’s richest cultures, to truly understand the soul of a destination, according to the company.

The Silver Moon’s guests will dine on cuisine in eight restaurant, each with a distinct concept, from Silversea’s signature Hot Rocks concept at The Grill to authentic Japanese fare served in Kaiseki; the most immersive dining experience offered aboard, however, will be enjoyed in the S.A.L.T. Kitchen—a space entirely dedicated to the flavors of sailed destinations, according to a company statement.

Replacing the space previously occupied by Indochine, the S.A.L.T. Kitchen will offer a changing menu and a regionally inspired wine list.

In the S.A.L.T. Bar, which will adjoin the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, guests will enjoy regional drink options.

There is also the S.A.L.T. Lab, taking the place of La Dame which moves to Deck 8. Silversea’s guests will be able to learn about local ingredients and artisanal techniques, through insightful workshops, tastings, and demonstrations. The menu and themed experiences will adapt according to the region in which guests are sailing.

The new programming extends ashore with culinary shore excursion offerings, the company said. On a pilot program, guests ventured into the Balinese jungle to sample wild honey – which was collected especially for the occasion – and other indigenous ingredients.

“At Silversea, we are all about travelling deeper in luxury, and we really see S.A.L.T. as a primary program to deliver this concept,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Silver Moon will showcase an entire ecosystem around culinary discovery through this unique program, which is very different from what the industry has been doing so far. Our guests share a common passion for food, but what they really love about food is that it’s an amazing key to get under a culture, to understand the soul of a destination.”