NCLH Signs Long-Term Deal with Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has signed a long-term berthing agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, according to a statement.

The 12-year agreement, from 2019 to 2030, will provide Norwegian with a guaranteed berth at Pier A South at the Victoria Cruise Terminal. GVHA is provided with certainty of cruise business for 12 seasons, which further extends opportunities for capital and long-term investment in the terminal. GVHA will retain operational flexibility, allowing for efficient utilization of their terminal facilities when determining their schedule of cruise ship calls.

The agreement also strengthens GVHA’s relationship with a major cruise brand, opening the door for future collaboration on homeporting, capital investment, and community involvement, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which has been a partner of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority since we formed in 2002,” said Lindsay Gaunt, Director, Cruise Development, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “This agreement reinforces our strong relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line, while still allowing us to continue to grow our business and maximize the use of our three berths.”

“As we grow our presence in the Pacific Northwest we are excited to extend our partnership with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority and bring more guests to the region,” said Howard Sherman, Executive Vice President of Onboard Revenue and Destination Development.