Quark Expeditions Announces Antarctica 2020-2021 Season

Quark Expeditions is celebrating its 30th year with the launch of its new Antarctic 2020-2021 season, with 29 departures and seven different itineraries.

“No one understands the possibilities, or the demands, of the polar environments better than we do,” said Ed Bonner, VP Production of Quark Expeditions. “For thirty years – longer than anyone in the industry – we have been focused exclusively on delivering the magic of the polar regions to passengers from across the globe. Our new Antarctic season highlights that ongoing commitment, while also marking new frontiers in polar exploration with the addition of two new vessels to our fleet.”



Phase 1 of Quark Expeditions’ 202-20121 Antarctic season is highlighted by the second sailing season the new World Explorer on charter from Mystic Cruises.

Phase 2 will feature the inaugural season of Quark Expeditions’ new purpose-built expedition vessel, along with the public unveiling of the ship’s name, in May.

“We’ve spent thirty years developing the knowledge and expertise that allow us to create unmatched experiences for travelers from all over the world, while at the same time protecting the beauty and majesty of the polar regions,” added Bonner. “We are tremendously excited about our milestone 20.21 season, and we look forward to the next 30 years of pushing the boundaries and redefining what is possible in polar exploration.”

Voyages include:

Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent. A sailing voyage across the famed Drake Passage, Antarctic Explorer is ideal for first-time visitors to the region, offering the very best of the Peninsula.

Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake. All the highlights of the region, including a journey into the Antarctic Peninsula and a flight across the Drake Passage, spread comfortably and enjoyably across eight days.

Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition. An exploration deep into the Antarctic Peninsula and a sailing journey across the Antarctic Circle, where few others have traveled.

Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle. A flight across the Drake Passage from Chile to Antarctica combined with an unforgettable sailing voyage down the Antarctic Peninsula and across the Antarctic Circle.

South Georgia and Antarctica Peninsula: Penguin Safari. The fastest and best way to see South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula together – including the hundreds of thousands of king penguins who call the region home.

Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings. A 20-day expedition covering the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic islands of South Georgia and the Falklands, combining extraordinary wildlife with fascinating polar history.

Epic Antarctica: Crossing the Circle via the Falklands and South Georgia. At 23 days, our most in-depth exploration of the seventh continent, including the remote Falklands Islands and the rare wildlife of South Georgia.