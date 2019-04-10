Wärtsilä Supplys More than 60 Transverse Thrusters for Newbuilds

The power rating of up to 5500 kW provides the Wärtsilä WTT series of thrusters with the thrust needed for outstanding manoeuvrability.

Wärtsilä announced today it has received orders to supply more than sixty of its transverse thrusters for twelve new cruise ships being built in four shipyards on behalf of six different owners. 

“The past year’s sales result for our thrusters speaks for itself. Given the many benefits they offer, including outstanding reliability, easy maintenance, and excellent performance, it is no surprise that the world’s major cruise operators are opting for Wärtsilä transverse thrusters. This success in the demanding cruise sector is equally relevant to other vessel types as well,” said Lauri Tiainen, Director Thrusters, Wärtsilä Marine Business.

The Wärtsilä series of transverse thrusters represents the latest generation in thruster technology, the company said, combining a compact design with high thrust performance and low levels of noise and vibration. 

The latest generation Wärtsilä WTT series of thrusters covers variants up to a maximum power rating of 5500 kW. The hydrodynamic performance of each thruster unit is optimised based on state-of-the-art Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analyses. Furthermore, the WTT series is full prepared for use with environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), and complies with the latest environmental requirements.

