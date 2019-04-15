Cunard Eyes Increasing North American Sourcing

Josh Leibowitz

Cunard Line has announced the Queen Elizabeth will visit Glacier Bay as part of the 2020 program in Alaska, operating an extended program in the state due to demand. 

This year, the company will sail in Alaska in May while in 2020 the program runs from June through September out of Vancouver. 

“Cunard’s focus continues to be on increasing North American sourcing on our journey to doubling business from this part of the world. We will be offering more deployment in 2020 for North America and homeporting in Vancouver and New York," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP, Cunard North America.

On the East Coast, the Queen Mary 2 will spend more time in New England and Canada, with departures out of New York, making calls in Boston, Québec City, Newport and more. On the West Coast, the Queen Elizabeth will offer departures out of Vancouver and sail down to San Francisco and Los Angeles, offering a rare overnight on July Fourth.

