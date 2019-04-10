CMV Reveals Puerto Peñasco Program on Astoria

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) today announced the first-ever cruise sailing from Puerto Peñasco – Rocky Point on the 550-guest Astoria.

The exciting news offers travelers an authentic and memorable way to explore the splendid Sea of Cortez with the introduction of its new 12-day soft expedition cruise program that is part of CMV’s new “Voyages of Exploration” collection, the company said.

CMV’s Treasures of the Sea of Cortez will sail round-trip from Puerto Peñasco to distinctive ports of call in Sonora, Sinaloa, and Baja California Sur including: Puerto Topolobampo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Santa Rosalia, and Guaymas.

The itinerary also offers Arizonians the unique opportunity to embark on a cruise from their closest sailing port, located just a few hours drive from Phoenix and Tucson.

“This is an exciting project that we have been very much looking forward to announcing together with the Mexican states of Baja California Sur and Sonora and the state of Arizona – the first opportunity to cruise from Puerto Peñasco – Rocky Point! Our new Treasures of the Sea of Cortez voyage takes travelers to discover some of the best kept secret destinations of Mexico from a beautiful seaside town conveniently located just outside Arizona,” said John Dennis, VP, Sales and Marketing for CMV USA.

"Additionally, we are pleased to share that with countless local drive-to opportunities, as well as superb airlift into Phoenix and Tuscon, we have already started to see great interest from many markets, including the UK that has non-stop service into Phoenix.”

Chris Coates, Group Commercial Director of CMV commented: “The largely undiscovered pristine waters of the Sea of Cortez present the Group’s first foray into the soft expedition cruise sector, inaugurating our new ‘Voyages of Exploration’ collection. In tandem, CMV’s Astoria that will perform the program offers a unique, classic boutique style and an authentic cruise experience, supported by an enrichment program and supplemented by classical and more popular themed entertainment. Carrying a compliment of just 500 mainly North American and Mexican guests, and structured as an ‘inclusive’ sailing brimming with inclusions, further provides for attractive price points and a great value proposition. Our mid-term aim is to introduce a wide array of ‘Voyages of Exploration’ programs to other parts of the world too.”

Structured as an “inclusive” cruise, Treasures of the Sea of Cortez includes the cruise program and accommodations category selected, all shipboard gratuities, immersive and enriching lecture series throughout the cruise and house beer and wine included with lunches and dinner onboard.

The program is available for departures on select dates in December 2019 and in January and February of 2020 with rates starting at $1,599 USD per person.