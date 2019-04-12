Antarctica21 Announces 2020-2021 Season

Antarctica21 has announced its 2020-2021 expedition schedule with 40 air-cruises season.

Joining the company’s fleet of expedition vessels and aircraft, the new Magellan Explorer will make its maiden voyage on November 28, 2019.

“With the introduction of Magellan Explorer, we now have a modern vessel custom-designed for our unique Antarctic fly and cruise operations,” said Jaime Vasquez, Antarctica21’s Chairman of the Board. “We have operated air-cruise travel to Antarctica since 2003 and this new ship is the culmination of our extensive experience in this field.”

In 2020-2021 season, the 73-passenger Magellan Explorer will sail to Antarctica 18 times with four different itineraries.

Fourteen voyages on the new ship will feature the eight-day, seven-night Classic Antarctica Air-Cruise, one voyage will feature the ten-day, nine-night Polar Circle Air-Cruise, which crosses the Antarctic Circle, and one itinerary is a six-day, five-night Antarctica Express Air-Cruise. The season will also include a new 16-day, 15-night South Georgia circuit.

In addition to Magellan Explorer, Antarctica21 will operate Classic Antarctica, Polar Circle and Antarctica Express expeditions on the 67-passenger Ocean Nova and the 75-passenger Hebridean Sky.

Classic Antarctica rates range from $13,495 to $26,995 per person; Polar Circle rates range from $17,995 to $33,995 per person and Antarctica Express rates range from $5,795 to $8,595 per person.

Triple cabins are also available on all voyages at reduced rates, according to a company statement.

In addition to daily programs presented by Antarctic experts, guests have the option to book sea kayaking, hiking and snowshoeing.

All guests are flown from Punta Arenas, Chile to King George Island in Antarctica on a private BAE 146/AVRO RJ jet, which accommodates 75 passengers and is specially designed to land on short runways. The flight takes two hours.

“Our small-ship Antarctic expeditions, with a maximum of 75 guests, offer an intimate experience in Antarctica. Our fly-cruise model avoids the tempestuous Drake Passage and provides a fast and comfortable travel option,” said Francesco Contini, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Antarctica21. “We look forward to offering our travelers a new level of sophistication with the launch of the beautiful Magellan Explorer.”