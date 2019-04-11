Wong: 'Unlimited Opportunities' for Cruise in Hong Kong

Cruise guests staying pre- or post-cruise can now reach 44 mainland cities non-stop from Hong Kong via the recently opened Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong High-Speed Rail.

The new Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, also known as world's longest sea crossing, cuts the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai, providing key access to mainland China.

"These game changing developments open the door to unlimited opportunities for bridge and cruise packages and the rail-cruise business and to tap in the huge markets of mainland China," said Kenneth Wong, General Manager for MICE and Cruise at the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

"It also enables us to develop more diverse shore excursions as well as better pre- and post-cruise programs for international cruise passengers," he added.

In addition is new high-speed rail service, which will bring 270 million people within a four-hour train ride of Hong Kong, vastly enlarging Hong Kong’s catchment area and addressable source market.