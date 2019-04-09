Seabourn Shows Off Interiors on New Expedition Ships

Seabourn has revealed selection public spaces on its two new expedition ships, set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

The Seattle-based cruise line revealed The Expedition Lounge, Discovery Center, Landing Zone, and Atrium, which it said are masterfully designed spaces that will act as the communal hub on Seabourn Venture and another yet-to-be-named sister ship.

“When you conjure up images of the ideal adventure trip, you would head out into the stunning wilderness for the day knowing that when you return a cozy, welcoming space filled with luxurious materials like leathers and rich woods that invites relaxation and conversation awaits you,” said Richard Meadows, Seabourn’s president. “Each of these newly designed spaces hits that note perfectly, leaving our guests wanting for nothing and giving them an inviting place to talk to fellow travelers each day about the incredible experiences they had, sharing memorable stories or viewing photos they took.”

Specific details on each of the spaces include:

Expedition Lounge: The Expedition Lounge, located on Deck 4, is the heart of the ship. A gathering place for the curious, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories.

Discovery Center: The Discovery Center, which is adjacent to the Expedition Lounge on Deck 4, acts as the teaching & academic center for natural history and cultural programming .

Landing Zone: The launch and recovery point for landings, each of the two Landing Zones – Port & Starboard, both located on Deck 3 - will be a 60 square meters in size, allowing guests to change and clean their gear in comfort while also providing space to store their rubber boots. The Landing Zone, commonly known as a mud room, has been designed for extreme functionality and accessibility with a durable material palette and optimum location on the ship to allow guests direct access to one of the 24 Zodiacs available for off-ship adventures.

Atrium: On Seabourn’s expedition ships, the sky lit space will continue the wood and metal detailing present throughout the ship with details such as rhythmically placed ropework in place of more traditional spindles and a topography inspired wall treatment. Suspended at the center of the Atrium and echoed again at its base is a captivating art display emulating traditional wind measuring instruments.