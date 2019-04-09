Windstar Announces Details of Ship Stretch Project

Windstar Cruises revealed more news about the its $250 Million Star Plus Initiative.

At a press conference today, the Seattle-based cruise line’s President John Delaney, revealed 360-degree “views” and renderings of what guests will experience on the line’s three renovated vessels, Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride.

Delaney was joined by Giorgio Rizzo and Lawrence Zammit, respectively Fincantieri Services Executive Vice President and Vice President Merchant Market Strategies and Sales for partnered shipbuilder and ship conversions specialists Fincantieri.

The Star Plus Initiative is the most complex and comprehensive small ship lengthening, engine replacement, and renovation project in cruising, Windstar said.

“This is the biggest investment and expansion in Windstar Cruises’ history," said Delaney. “The investment of a quarter of a billion dollars ensures to our loyal and future guests, and industry partners, that these ships will continue to sail for generations and deliver on their promise of visiting the smaller ports and waters of the world that our brand is known for. We are all proud to be part of this historic event in the small ship cruise industry."

Windstar will take half of its fleet – Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride – and renovate each ship in succession. Work on the ships begins in October 2019 and ends in November 2020. The total capacity of the expanded ships will be 312 guests.

The ships’ new engines will meet and exceed new global International Maritime Organization (IMO) limits.

In addition, the new engines are designed to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, supporting the company’s goals of traveling with a softer environmental footprint.

Giorgio Rizzo, Executive Vice President Fincantieri Services, said, “Star Plus Initiative is an extraordinary and very comprehensive program, which is why we are honored to partner with Windstar for its execution. Ship conversions are much more than simple upgrades, they’re about enhancing the main technical and commercial qualities of the ship, while enriching the brand attributes that have earned Windstar the reputation of being an innovative leader in small ship cruising. In the last few years, our company has made a long-term strategic choice to specialize in these kinds of operations, particularly in the cruise segment, which has allowed us to quickly gain an acknowledged leadership position in this sector.”

The ships will get 50 new suites configured with the bed by the window or balcony. Delaney also gave a first look at the planned new Grand Owner’s Suite, the mid-ship suite that has three adjoining individual suites to create a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath suite, separate dining room and living room areas, an entertainment bar, a spacious central balcony, and additional balcony in one of the bedroom suites.

An inviting new infinity pool was also revealed, along with a reimagined Veranda restaurant with all new layout and more seating.

More news and reveals will be announced in the coming months, including two highly anticipated new dining spaces and new dining concepts on board, a world-class spa and fitness center, and enhanced “living room-esque” deck space.



